Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target to $248.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $250.00 to $248.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on STZ. TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Constellation Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $269.27.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $239.35 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.51. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $207.35 and a 52 week high of $261.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $45.05 billion, a PE ratio of -1,329.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.06.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.22. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently -516.67%.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total transaction of $3,269,526.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,902.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $961,898.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,758,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,822 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,256 over the last three months. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

