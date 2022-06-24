Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a £138 ($169.03) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £155 ($189.86) price target on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £126 ($154.34) price target on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a £134.50 ($164.75) price target on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flutter Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of £145 ($177.61).

FLTR stock opened at GBX 8,388 ($102.74) on Tuesday. Flutter Entertainment has a 1-year low of GBX 7,600 ($93.09) and a 1-year high of £162.75 ($199.35). The firm has a market cap of £14.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -35.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 8,674.74 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 9,705.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.82.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

