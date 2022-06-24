Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $176.57.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Deutsche Börse to €191.00 ($201.05) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Deutsche Börse from €164.00 ($172.63) to €172.00 ($181.05) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €180.00 ($189.47) target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Deutsche Börse from €150.00 ($157.89) to €156.00 ($164.21) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Deutsche Börse from €185.00 ($194.74) to €193.00 ($203.16) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

DBOEY stock opened at $16.42 on Friday. Deutsche Börse has a one year low of $14.77 and a one year high of $18.44. The company has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.06.

Deutsche Börse ( OTCMKTS:DBOEY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Deutsche Börse had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 18.47%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deutsche Börse will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.2282 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Börse’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

