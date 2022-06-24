Dev Protocol 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $259.00 (DEV)

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 24th. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001148 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dev Protocol has a market capitalization of $273,303.88 and approximately $259.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dev Protocol alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003212 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00007138 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003495 BTC.

About Dev Protocol

Dev Protocol (DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Dev Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dev Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dev Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dev Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dev Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.