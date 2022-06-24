Diane Adams Sells 2,759 Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) insider Diane Adams sold 2,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $28,086.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,499.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Diane Adams also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sprinklr alerts:

On Tuesday, June 21st, Diane Adams sold 299 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $3,043.82.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Diane Adams sold 1,241 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $17,113.39.

Shares of CXM stock opened at $11.15 on Friday. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $26.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.55.

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $144.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.96 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 308.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Sprinklr by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. 30.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CXM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.07.

About Sprinklr (Get Rating)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.