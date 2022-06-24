Diane Adams Sells 2,759 Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) insider Diane Adams sold 2,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $28,086.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,499.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Diane Adams also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 21st, Diane Adams sold 299 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $3,043.82.
- On Tuesday, April 12th, Diane Adams sold 1,241 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $17,113.39.
Shares of CXM stock opened at $11.15 on Friday. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $26.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.55.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 308.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Sprinklr by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. 30.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CXM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.07.
About Sprinklr (Get Rating)
Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sprinklr (CXM)
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
- It’s A Comfortable Time To Buy Steelcase
- Worthington Posts Strong Results, But Earnings Fall On One-Off Adjustments
Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.