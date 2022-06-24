DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Trading 8.7% Higher

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) shares traded up 8.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $84.68 and last traded at $84.59. 95,231 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,968,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.85.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.41.

The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 58.42% and a net margin of 11.75%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.07%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 11,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $1,221,342.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,672,420.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William J. Colombo bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.99 per share, with a total value of $404,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 162,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,622.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 141,496 shares of company stock worth $14,715,278 over the last quarter. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Castellan Group boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 57.6% in the first quarter. Castellan Group now owns 33,940 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after buying an additional 12,410 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 51.2% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 6,403 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 173.5% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 11,407 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,236 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 61.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,209 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

