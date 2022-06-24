Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Shares Bought by Briggs Advisory Group Inc.

Briggs Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,066 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Briggs Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Briggs Advisory Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $3,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 428.7% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000.

Shares of DFIV opened at $28.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.90 and a 200-day moving average of $32.93. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1 year low of $28.44 and a 1 year high of $35.63.

