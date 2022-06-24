Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Bought by Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up 0.6% of Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAS. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.12. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,527. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.98. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.42 and a 1 year high of $64.34.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.