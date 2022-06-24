Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Shares Up 8.5%

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 8.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $67.00 and last traded at $66.99. 23,196 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,313,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.72.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.28.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $4,819,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 38.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Del Sette Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $3,279,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 1.5% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 2.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.
