Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Shares Up 8.5%

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 8.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $67.00 and last traded at $66.99. 23,196 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,313,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.72.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.28.

Get Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $4,819,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 38.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Del Sette Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $3,279,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 1.5% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 2.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.