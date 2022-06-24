Diversified LLC Lowers Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Diversified LLC decreased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 80.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,070 shares during the period. Diversified LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHP. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.54. The company had a trading volume of 94,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,639,720. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a twelve month low of $55.37 and a twelve month high of $64.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.20.
