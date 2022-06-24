DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.08

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.08 and traded as low as $14.60. DLH shares last traded at $15.18, with a volume of 43,032 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on DLH in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $201.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.02 and a 200-day moving average of $17.09.

DLH ( NASDAQ:DLHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). DLH had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The company had revenue of $108.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DLH Holdings Corp. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in DLH by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of DLH in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of DLH by 9.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DLH by 25.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of DLH by 5.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

DLH Company Profile

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. The company offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including healthcare, technology, and logistics solutions to the VA, Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, and the Army Medical Research and Material Command.

