Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) PT Set at $33.00 by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI set a $33.00 price objective on Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

DEI has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.50.

DEI opened at $22.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.09. Douglas Emmett has a 52-week low of $21.86 and a 52-week high of $36.97.

Douglas Emmett ( NYSE:DEI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $238.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.76 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 1.97%. Douglas Emmett’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 254.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the first quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 132.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Emmett (Get Rating)

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

