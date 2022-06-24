Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.59-$0.62 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $369.00 million-$373.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $367.74 million.

NAPA traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $21.37. The company had a trading volume of 19,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,023. Duckhorn Portfolio has a fifty-two week low of $17.20 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.64 and its 200 day moving average is $19.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 6.24.

Get Duckhorn Portfolio alerts:

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Duckhorn Portfolio had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 8.06%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duckhorn Portfolio has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.71.

In related news, insider Alex Ryan sold 25,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $567,610.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,568,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,327,553.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 15,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $316,796.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,349,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,117 shares of company stock valued at $1,533,180. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,458,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,918,000 after acquiring an additional 107,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,287,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,618,000 after acquiring an additional 69,305 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,279,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,458,000 after acquiring an additional 159,389 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,205,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,936,000 after acquiring an additional 10,661 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 740,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,469,000 after acquiring an additional 114,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.