DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.85-$4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.90 billion-$15.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.12 billion. DXC Technology also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $5.00-$5.25 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on DXC. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DXC Technology presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.58.

DXC Technology stock traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.80. The company had a trading volume of 13,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,111. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $27.28 and a 1 year high of $44.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.06.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.15). DXC Technology had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 1.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,895,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,727,000 after buying an additional 74,007 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 5.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,582,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,635,000 after purchasing an additional 78,302 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 46.0% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 547,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,862,000 after purchasing an additional 172,366 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 10.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 491,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,029,000 after purchasing an additional 47,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 56.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 341,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,151,000 after purchasing an additional 122,753 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

