easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Given New GBX 805 Price Target at UBS Group

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from GBX 855 ($10.47) to GBX 805 ($9.86) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ESYJY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on easyJet from GBX 600 ($7.35) to GBX 625 ($7.66) in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on easyJet from GBX 425 ($5.21) to GBX 450 ($5.51) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on easyJet from GBX 900 ($11.02) to GBX 800 ($9.80) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on easyJet from GBX 705 ($8.64) to GBX 700 ($8.57) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $696.67.

OTCMKTS ESYJY opened at $4.97 on Tuesday. easyJet has a twelve month low of $4.92 and a twelve month high of $14.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.39 and a 200 day moving average of $7.33.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

