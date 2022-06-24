Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.55.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ECVT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ecovyst from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BWS Financial assumed coverage on shares of Ecovyst in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Ecovyst from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ecovyst from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Get Ecovyst alerts:

In related news, insider Michael Feehan acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $49,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 361,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,898.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin Michael Fogarty acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.85 per share, with a total value of $394,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 1.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 113,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 8.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 30.3% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the third quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ECVT opened at $9.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -23.59 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.40. Ecovyst has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $17.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The business had revenue of $179.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.46 million. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 8.60% and a positive return on equity of 9.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ecovyst will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ecovyst (Get Rating)

Ecovyst Inc provides specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment offers sulfuric acid recycling services for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ecovyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecovyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.