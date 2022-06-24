Eifion Jones Sells 140,501 Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Stock

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) CFO Eifion Jones sold 140,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $1,951,558.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,434,666.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of HAYW opened at $14.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.99. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.21 and a 52-week high of $28.65.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $410.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.01 million. Hayward had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 16.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HAYW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hayward in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Hayward from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Hayward in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hayward from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Hayward from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.86.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 34.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 390,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after acquiring an additional 99,937 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 3.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,573,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,874,000 after acquiring an additional 267,833 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 12.0% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 446,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,414,000 after acquiring an additional 47,895 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward in the first quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 29.5% in the first quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 275,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 62,800 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hayward Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotic, suction and pressure cleaners, heaters, water features and landscape lighting, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

