Elementis (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) Stock Price Down 17.2%

Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:EMNSF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 17.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.20 and last traded at $1.20. 13,856 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 222% from the average session volume of 4,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average of $1.62.

Get Elementis alerts:

About Elementis (OTCMKTS:EMNSF)

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, and Chromium. The Personal Care segment produces and sells rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elementis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elementis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.