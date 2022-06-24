Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Sets New 52-Week High at $325.37

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $325.37 and last traded at $324.95, with a volume of 59023 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $312.72.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.00.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $309.36 billion, a PE ratio of 48.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $297.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.42.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.07%.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.03, for a total transaction of $730,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,058,630 shares of company stock worth $323,676,345. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 30.3% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,766,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after buying an additional 5,887 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.