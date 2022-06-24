Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of EMBC opened at $27.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.55. Embecta has a twelve month low of $23.84 and a twelve month high of $49.00.

Embecta Company Profile (Get Rating)

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally.

