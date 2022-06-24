Emercoin (EMC) Trading Up 11.7% Over Last 7 Days

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. One Emercoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0177 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Emercoin has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar. Emercoin has a market capitalization of $874,029.59 and approximately $7,559.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00038134 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000296 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Qubit (QBT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

EMC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 49,463,737 coins. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org . The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Emercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

