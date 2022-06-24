Enel Generación Chile (OTCMKTS:EOCCY) versus CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Financial Comparison

CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Rating) and Enel Generación Chile (OTCMKTS:EOCCY – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get CLP alerts:

0.0% of CLP shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

CLP pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Enel Generación Chile pays an annual dividend of $1.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.6%.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CLP and Enel Generación Chile’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CLP $10.80 billion 1.93 $1.11 billion N/A N/A Enel Generación Chile $2.04 billion 1.26 $274.88 million N/A N/A

CLP has higher revenue and earnings than Enel Generación Chile.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for CLP and Enel Generación Chile, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CLP 1 1 0 0 1.50 Enel Generación Chile 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares CLP and Enel Generación Chile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CLP N/A N/A N/A Enel Generación Chile -13.90% -37.57% -20.67%

Risk and Volatility

CLP has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enel Generación Chile has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CLP beats Enel Generación Chile on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CLP (Get Rating)

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, and renewable resources, such as wind, hydro, and solar. It serves 5.15 million retail customers in Hong Kong and Australia. The company is also involved in the provision of pumped storage services, and energy and infrastructure solutions; property investment activities; and retail of electricity and gas. It has generating capacity of 20,018 equity megawatts; and 16,834 kilometers of transmission and high voltage distribution lines. CLP Holdings Limited was founded in 1901 and is based in Hung Hom, Hong Kong.

About Enel Generación Chile (Get Rating)

Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A., an electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company generates electricity through hydro, thermal, and wind power sources. As of December 31, 2019, it had 6,114 megawatts of installed capacity with 28 generation facilities and a total of 110 generation units. The company also supplies its electricity to regulated electricity distribution companies; unregulated industrial firms primarily in the mining, pulp, and steel sectors; and the pool market. Further it provides engineering consulting services. The company was formerly known as Empresa Nacional de Electricidad S.A. and changed its name to Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A. in November 2016. The company was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile. Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A. is a subsidiary of Enel Chile S.A.

Receive News & Ratings for CLP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.