Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Shares Down 5.4%

Shares of Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) traded down 5.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.11 and last traded at $10.14. 27,237 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 793,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.72.

A number of research firms have commented on NRGV. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Energy Vault in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on Energy Vault in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Energy Vault in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Energy Vault in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Vault in the 1st quarter worth $21,416,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Energy Vault in the 1st quarter worth $1,584,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Vault in the 1st quarter worth $533,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Vault in the 1st quarter worth $388,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Vault in the 1st quarter worth $206,000.

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV)

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions.

