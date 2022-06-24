Entergy (NYSE:ETR) PT Lowered to $114.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from $136.00 to $114.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Entergy from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $100.00 target price on shares of Entergy and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays set a $42.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $121.50.

ETR opened at $105.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.01. Entergy has a 1 year low of $98.50 and a 1 year high of $126.82. The stock has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.58.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Entergy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Entergy will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 77.10%.

In other news, CEO Leo P. Denault sold 57,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $6,952,468.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,393 shares in the company, valued at $46,766,099.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 2,360 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $283,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,355 shares in the company, valued at $3,042,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 201,089 shares of company stock worth $23,854,658. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,333,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,089,729,000 after acquiring an additional 181,755 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 175.4% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 264,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,912,000 after acquiring an additional 168,628 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Entergy by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Entergy by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 15,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

