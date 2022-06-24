Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.71. Envela shares last traded at $6.20, with a volume of 95,106 shares traded.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Envela from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $192.48 million, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.13.

Envela ( NYSEAMERICAN:ELA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $47.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.54 million. Envela had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 40.89%. Analysts expect that Envela Co. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crown Advisors Management Inc. increased its holdings in Envela by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Envela by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 32,225 shares in the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in Envela during the 1st quarter valued at about $388,000. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Envela during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Envela by 614.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 16,149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

Envela Company Profile

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, Fortune 500 companies, municipalities, school districts, and other organizations in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.

