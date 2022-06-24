Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Enzo Biochem from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of Enzo Biochem stock opened at $2.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.29 million, a PE ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.93. Enzo Biochem has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $4.15.

In related news, Director Bradley Louis Radoff acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.21 per share, for a total transaction of $110,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,987,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,811,630.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 58,100 shares of company stock worth $128,099. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENZ. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Enzo Biochem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Enzo Biochem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Enzo Biochem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Enzo Biochem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.64% of the company’s stock.

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.

