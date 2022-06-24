Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Enzo Biochem from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get Enzo Biochem alerts:

NYSE:ENZ opened at $2.12 on Tuesday. Enzo Biochem has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $4.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.42 and a 200 day moving average of $2.93. The firm has a market cap of $103.29 million, a PE ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

In other news, Director Bradley Louis Radoff bought 50,000 shares of Enzo Biochem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.21 per share, for a total transaction of $110,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,987,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,811,630.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders acquired 58,100 shares of company stock valued at $128,099 over the last quarter. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENZ. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Enzo Biochem by 459.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 193,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 158,600 shares in the last quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,916,000. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem during the fourth quarter valued at about $668,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.64% of the company’s stock.

Enzo Biochem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enzo Biochem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzo Biochem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.