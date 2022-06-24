Essentra (LON:ESNT) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $317.70

Essentra plc (LON:ESNT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 317.70 ($3.89) and traded as low as GBX 270.50 ($3.31). Essentra shares last traded at GBX 276 ($3.38), with a volume of 442,769 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Essentra from GBX 370 ($4.53) to GBX 365 ($4.47) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 309.13 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 317.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £822.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22.

Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products.

