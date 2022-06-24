Eurobank Ergasias Services and (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) PT Raised to €1.20

Eurobank Ergasias Services and (OTCMKTS:EGFEY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €1.15 ($1.21) to €1.20 ($1.26) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Eurobank Ergasias Services and to €1.60 ($1.68) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

EGFEY stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.43. 51,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,719. Eurobank Ergasias Services and has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day moving average is $0.52.

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail, corporate and private banking, asset management, treasury, capital markets, and other services primarily in Greece, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail; Corporate; Global, Capital Markets & Asset Management; International; Investment Property; and Other segments.

