EventChain (EVC) Achieves Market Cap of $31,646.55

EventChain (EVC) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. One EventChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, EventChain has traded down 9% against the US dollar. EventChain has a market capitalization of $31,646.55 and $2,166.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EventChain Profile

EVC is a coin. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 coins. EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EventChain is https://reddit.com/r/eventchain . The official website for EventChain is eventchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EventChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EventChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EventChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

