Evercore ISI Analysts Give Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) a $32.00 Price Target

Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price target on Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

PEAK has been the topic of several other research reports. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $34.50 to $32.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut Healthpeak Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.25.

Shares of NYSE:PEAK opened at $25.31 on Monday. Healthpeak Properties has a 52-week low of $23.23 and a 52-week high of $37.69. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.77 and its 200 day moving average is $32.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 22.11%. The firm had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEAK. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 10,363 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 82,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 5,814 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 633,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,208,000 after acquiring an additional 116,170 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 1,779.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 627,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,012,000 after acquiring an additional 594,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 618.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 48,261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

