Evercore ISI Analysts Give Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) a $42.00 Price Target

Evercore ISI set a $42.00 price target on Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Invitation Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Invitation Homes from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Invitation Homes from $44.50 to $42.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.17.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

NYSE:INVH opened at $35.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.20. Invitation Homes has a 52 week low of $33.15 and a 52 week high of $45.80. The company has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 70.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.89.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.25). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 14.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,153,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,237 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,625 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 107,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after acquiring an additional 17,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 57,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter.

About Invitation Homes (Get Rating)

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.