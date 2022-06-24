Evercore ISI Analysts Give LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) a $13.00 Price Target

Evercore ISI set a $13.00 price target on LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LXP. StockNews.com downgraded LXP Industrial Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Bank of America started coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set an underperform rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded LXP Industrial Trust from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.00.

NYSE:LXP opened at $10.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.75. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1-year low of $9.98 and a 1-year high of $16.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.91.

LXP Industrial Trust ( NYSE:LXP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 106.18%. The firm had revenue of $80.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.67%.

In other LXP Industrial Trust news, Director Lawrence L. Gray bought 2,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $25,153.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 74,104 shares in the company, valued at $824,777.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence L. Gray bought 4,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $50,255.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 69,609 shares in the company, valued at $800,503.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 37,965 shares of company stock valued at $414,083. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 609,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,564,000 after acquiring an additional 9,480 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $399,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $368,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $770,000. Finally, Sagefield Capital LP acquired a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $1,063,000. 98.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

