Evercore ISI Reiterates $31.00 Price Target for Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Evercore ISI set a $31.00 price objective on Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on COLD. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered Americold Realty Trust from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Americold Realty Trust from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.70.

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $29.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -241.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.34. Americold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.96 and a fifty-two week high of $40.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.47.

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $705.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.89 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. Americold Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -733.33%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 75.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 158.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

