Evercore ISI Reiterates “$635.00” Price Target for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN)

Evercore ISI set a $635.00 price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

REGN has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a sell rating and set a $536.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Argus upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $680.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $707.43.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

REGN stock opened at $607.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $531.33 and a 12 month high of $747.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $643.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $642.97.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.37 by $2.12. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 40.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $692.81, for a total transaction of $69,281.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,437,192.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 2,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.90, for a total value of $1,845,635.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,595 shares of company stock valued at $15,319,478. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.