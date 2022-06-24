Everest (ID) Reaches Market Cap of $8.34 Million

Everest (ID) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. One Everest coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0715 or 0.00000334 BTC on popular exchanges. Everest has a market cap of $8.34 million and approximately $37,805.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Everest has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00129007 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004675 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00070285 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00013915 BTC.

Everest Coin Profile

Everest launched on December 11th, 2018. Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg . The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Everest Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

