Exelon (NYSE:EXC) Shares Up 2.5%

Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $43.36 and last traded at $43.29. 7,159,075 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 9,067,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.23.

Several research firms recently commented on EXC. StockNews.com began coverage on Exelon in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Get Exelon alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.95.

Exelon ( NYSE:EXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion.

About Exelon (NYSE:EXC)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.