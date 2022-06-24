Exelon (NYSE:EXC) Shares Up 2.5%

Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $43.36 and last traded at $43.29. 7,159,075 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 9,067,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.23.
Several research firms recently commented on EXC. StockNews.com began coverage on Exelon in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.95.
About Exelon (NYSE:EXC)
Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Exelon (EXC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.