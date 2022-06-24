EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.78

EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.78 and traded as high as $7.54. EZCORP shares last traded at $7.52, with a volume of 235,403 shares.

EZPW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on EZCORP in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 4.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.91 million, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.78.

EZCORP ( NASDAQ:EZPW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.14. EZCORP had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $215.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.54 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EZCORP, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EZPW. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in EZCORP during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in EZCORP during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in EZCORP during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of EZCORP by 25.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of EZCORP during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW)

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. It offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments. The company also sells merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and pre-owned merchandise purchased from customers.

