Faceter Price Tops $0.0008 (FACE)

Faceter (FACE) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. Faceter has a total market cap of $359,708.63 and $18,542.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Faceter coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Faceter has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Faceter Profile

Faceter (FACE) is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 936,154,235 coins and its circulating supply is 468,136,184 coins. Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io . Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

Faceter Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Faceter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Faceter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

