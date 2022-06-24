Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.43

Fairfax India Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FFXDF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.43 and last traded at $11.13, with a volume of 8771 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.96.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.47 and its 200-day moving average is $11.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

About Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF)

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the investment activities in India. It invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.

