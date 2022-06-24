Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.43

Fairfax India Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FFXDF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.43 and last traded at $11.13, with a volume of 8771 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.96.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.47 and its 200-day moving average is $11.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.
About Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fairfax India (FFXDF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax India Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax India and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.