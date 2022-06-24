Family Legacy Inc. Invests $715,000 in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Family Legacy Inc. bought a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,486 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intuit by 3,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $674.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $562.56.

INTU opened at $406.66 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.44, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $402.45 and a 200 day moving average of $489.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.07. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 30.84%.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

