Family Legacy Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Family Legacy Inc. boosted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Market Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 154.3% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period.

Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF stock traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $54.99. 217,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,595,933. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.26. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 1-year low of $45.10 and a 1-year high of $162.04.

