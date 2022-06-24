FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.17

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of 0.1719 per share on Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th.
Shares of FATBP stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $17.43. 2,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,191. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.87. FAT Brands has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $24.43.
About FAT Brands (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FAT Brands (FATBP)
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
Receive News & Ratings for FAT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.