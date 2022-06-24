FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.17

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of 0.1719 per share on Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th.

Shares of FATBP stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $17.43. 2,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,191. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.87. FAT Brands has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $24.43.

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of April 18, 2022, it owned seventeen restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as 2,300 franchised locations.

