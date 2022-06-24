Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

AGM opened at $96.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.22. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of $90.38 and a fifty-two week high of $137.01.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage ( NYSE:AGM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $82.37 million during the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 31.89%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s payout ratio is currently 34.20%.

In other news, Director Everett M. Dobrinski acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.30 per share, for a total transaction of $103,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,343 shares in the company, valued at $551,931.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

