FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Raised to $312.00 at UBS Group

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at UBS Group from $300.00 to $312.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FDX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on FedEx from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com downgraded FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on FedEx from $297.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.30.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $228.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FedEx has a twelve month low of $192.82 and a twelve month high of $304.59. The company has a market cap of $59.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.11.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 20.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,784,798 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,346,614,000 after purchasing an additional 394,289 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,312,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,046 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.3% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,237,477 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,063,020,000 after purchasing an additional 41,945 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,062,836 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,047,785,000 after purchasing an additional 153,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,404,754 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $556,512,000 after purchasing an additional 78,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

