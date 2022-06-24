FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Raised to $312.00 at UBS Group

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at UBS Group from $300.00 to $312.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.76% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FDX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on FedEx from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com downgraded FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on FedEx from $297.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.30.
Shares of FDX stock opened at $228.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FedEx has a twelve month low of $192.82 and a twelve month high of $304.59. The company has a market cap of $59.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.11.
In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,784,798 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,346,614,000 after purchasing an additional 394,289 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,312,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,046 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.3% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,237,477 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,063,020,000 after purchasing an additional 41,945 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,062,836 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,047,785,000 after purchasing an additional 153,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,404,754 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $556,512,000 after purchasing an additional 78,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.
FedEx Company Profile (Get Rating)
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FedEx (FDX)
