FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Earnings Beat

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 88,427 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,654,429 shares.The stock last traded at $245.00 and had previously closed at $228.13.

The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.01 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FDX. Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Stephens raised their target price on FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.10.

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $212.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $64.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31.

About FedEx (NYSE:FDX)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

