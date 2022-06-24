Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $11,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $651,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $455.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $476.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $553.74. The company has a market capitalization of $76.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $407.75 and a 52 week high of $825.62.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.44. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.11 EPS. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $585.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $825.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $815.00 to $735.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut Charter Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $672.95.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

