Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 890,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,022,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Coterra Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $189,000. Sky Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $282,000. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.57.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $1,286,339.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 351,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,444,348.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $335,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 281,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,426,226.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 96,327 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,039 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CTRA opened at $25.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of -0.22. Coterra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.28 and a twelve month high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 24.79%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.50. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.91%.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

