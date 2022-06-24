Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 171,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,924 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $29,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

AVY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.75.

NYSE AVY opened at $155.49 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $151.62 and a 12 month high of $229.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $170.57 and a 200-day moving average of $183.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.93.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 40.50%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 34.36%.

About Avery Dennison (Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.