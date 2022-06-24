Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $22.36 Million Stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,675 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.33% of Oshkosh worth $22,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Oshkosh by 6.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 131,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,451,000 after purchasing an additional 8,345 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Oshkosh in the third quarter valued at $1,296,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Oshkosh by 178.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 10,459 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh in the third quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Oshkosh by 294.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 62,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after purchasing an additional 46,404 shares in the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OSK stock opened at $80.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.88. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $78.88 and a 52 week high of $126.39.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. Oshkosh’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 33.41%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OSK shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $117.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.00.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

